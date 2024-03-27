ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,989 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 45,276 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $925,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

InMode Trading Up 1.9 %

INMD stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.06. 161,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,096. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.17. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.