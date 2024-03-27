RNC Capital Management LLC Has $359,000 Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

RNC Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. 1,762,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,984,890. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. The company has a market cap of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

