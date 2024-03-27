AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $64.54

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.54 and last traded at $64.42, with a volume of 24203 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 81,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after buying an additional 51,557 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 721.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 323,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,767,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 163,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 56,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

