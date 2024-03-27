Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.85

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $122.85 and last traded at $122.42, with a volume of 25575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.94.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

