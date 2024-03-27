Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.82

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 84255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Further Reading

