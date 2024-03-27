Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Boosted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $346.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.32 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $333.24 and its 200-day moving average is $305.43.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.