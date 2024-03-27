IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Sets New 1-Year High at $117.98

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.98 and last traded at $115.78, with a volume of 9761 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

IES Stock Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.33.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,428,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $2,627,509.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,428,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,940,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,067.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 124,494 shares of company stock valued at $11,986,437 over the last three months. Insiders own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of IES by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IES by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IES by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

