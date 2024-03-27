Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.10

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 162901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Mplx Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Mplx by 405.7% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after buying an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 60.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 765,618 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 99.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Further Reading

