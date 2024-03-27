Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.91

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 369774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Copart alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CPRT

Copart Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after acquiring an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 72.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Copart by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,167,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,193,000 after acquiring an additional 262,499 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Copart by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.