Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) Stock Price Up 11.4%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (TSE:BRAG – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$8.02. Approximately 103,243 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 22,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.76. The stock has a market cap of C$185.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc operates as an online gaming and content supplier to the gaming industry worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides content services from iGaming platform and turnkey gaming solution; and proprietary third-party gaming content, which delivers through a single integrated platform.

