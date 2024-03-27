MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.06

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 47660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

MasterBrand Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 1.7% in the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 122,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in MasterBrand by 254.1% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in MasterBrand by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the third quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its position in MasterBrand by 552.2% during the second quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 491,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after buying an additional 416,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

