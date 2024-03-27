MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.06

Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 47660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.
MasterBrand Stock Up 0.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.
Institutional Trading of MasterBrand
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.
Featured Stories
