NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.00

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 10793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

NeoGames Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $969.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGames Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGames by 6,940.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,113 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $14,809,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after purchasing an additional 493,005 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGames by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 436,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the second quarter worth about $8,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.