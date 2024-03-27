NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.00

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 10793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.
NeoGames Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $969.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.95 million. NeoGames had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
NeoGames Company Profile
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of games through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
