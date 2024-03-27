Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Trading 26.7% Higher

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) was up 26.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 9,703,455 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 274% from the average daily volume of 2,591,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Argonaut Gold Stock Up 26.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$414.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.48.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

