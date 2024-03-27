Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.55

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 11503101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,943.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 222,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $2,736,929.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,943.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock valued at $34,531,948. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 237,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 158,044 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $8,299,000. Finally, PBCay One RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

