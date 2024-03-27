First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.37

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 7004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

