First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.37

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.37 and last traded at $66.12, with a volume of 7004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.61.
The stock has a market capitalization of $748.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%.
The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
