Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Short Interest Up 372.7% in March

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,600 shares, an increase of 372.7% from the February 29th total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Gaucho Group Price Performance

Gaucho Group stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,032. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Gaucho Group has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Gaucho Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Free Report) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaucho Group

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaucho Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaucho Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.