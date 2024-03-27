Short Interest in Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF) Expands By 2,122.2%

Atco Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 2,122.2% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Atco Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATMGF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 55,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,809. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. Atco Mining has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get Atco Mining alerts:

Atco Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Atco Mining Inc operates as a junior exploration mining company that engages in the sourcing and exploring of mineral properties in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the May lake mineral property located in the Province of Saskatchewan; and Salt properties located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Receive News & Ratings for Atco Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atco Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.