United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.8% After Analyst Upgrade

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. United Parcel Service traded as high as $146.76 and last traded at $144.93. 2,032,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,330,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average of $152.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service's revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.70%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

