WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG) Short Interest Down 78.8% in March

WeTrade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the February 29th total of 85,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WeTrade Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WeTrade Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 958.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of WeTrade Group by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 253,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 239,778 shares during the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WeTrade Group alerts:

WeTrade Group Trading Up 24.7 %

WeTrade Group stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.56. 79,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,340. WeTrade Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.52.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WeTrade Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeTrade Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.