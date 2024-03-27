Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance

Jiangsu Expressway stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Jiangsu Expressway has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.93.

About Jiangsu Expressway

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited engages in investment, construction, operation, and management of toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Yanjiang Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, Changyi Expressway, Yichang Expressway, and Wufengshan Bridge.

