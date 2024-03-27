Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Short Interest Update

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
Jiangsu Expressway Stock Performance
Jiangsu Expressway stock remained flat at $19.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.42. Jiangsu Expressway has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.93.
About Jiangsu Expressway
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangsu Expressway
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangsu Expressway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangsu Expressway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.