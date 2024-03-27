Short Interest in YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW) Declines By 77.1%

YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the February 29th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of YS Biopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in YS Biopharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of YS Biopharma Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:YSBPW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 498,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

YS Biopharma Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of YS Biopharma stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,228. YS Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04.

About YS Biopharma

YS Biopharma Co, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It develops a proprietary PIKA immunomodulating technology platform and a series of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Coronavirus, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and Shingles.

