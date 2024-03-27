Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Short Interest Up 2,280.0% in March

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 2,280.0% from the February 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,247 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 16.5 %

BLDEW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 22,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,926. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.85.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.