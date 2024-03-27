Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Declines By 78.3%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,200 shares, a decline of 78.3% from the February 29th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,826,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.13. The stock had a trading volume of 266,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,004. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.93.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
