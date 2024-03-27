Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF) Short Interest Update

Molten Ventures (OTCMKTS:GRWXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 3,366.7% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GRWXF remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. Molten Ventures has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

About Molten Ventures

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, start-ups, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.