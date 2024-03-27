Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 495.9% from the February 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock. Auour Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Auour Investments LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Core Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCRB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.38. 2,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,315. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $77.75.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

