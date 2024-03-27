Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.
Edible Garden Company Profile
