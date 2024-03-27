Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 4,300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDBLW remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02. Edible Garden has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

