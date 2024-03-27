Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 (NASDAQ:ZIONL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Price Performance

ZIONL stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.35. 1,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,721. Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.35.

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 alerts:

Zions Bancorporation N.A. – 6.9 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation N.A. - 6.9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.