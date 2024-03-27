Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 29th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 30,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $25.19.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
