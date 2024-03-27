Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the February 29th total of 132,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.09. 30,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $25.19.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

