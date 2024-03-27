Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Up 0.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $68.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Walmart traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $60.68. Approximately 2,290,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 20,300,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.51.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart to $66.67 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.33 price objective (up previously from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares in the company, valued at $36,293,979,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,618,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $85,112,369.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,087,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,855,694 shares of company stock worth $2,160,109,372. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after buying an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,364,767 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,775,334,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after buying an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $488.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.38%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

