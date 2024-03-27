Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the February 29th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of XBIO stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenetic Biosciences

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Xenetic Biosciences stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) by 210.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,779 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.51% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

