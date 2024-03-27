Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Faraday Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPPKFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 6,000.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Faraday Copper Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPPKF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,969. Faraday Copper has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43.

About Faraday Copper

Faraday Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Copper Creek project comprising private land, patented and un-patented mining claims, and state prospecting permits that covers an area of approximately 65 square kilometers located in Pinal County, Arizona.

