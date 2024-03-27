ARK Investment Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,513. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.35. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $53.67 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KALU

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

(Free Report)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.