ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,557,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,556,000 after buying an additional 269,922 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,235,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,178,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 86,160 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,043,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 513.7% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 836,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,773,000 after acquiring an additional 700,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CYBR stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $263.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,291. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.41. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $120.11 and a one year high of $283.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.53. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYBR

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.