ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 53,747 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,747 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of UroGen Pharma worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 877.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 2,782.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at UroGen Pharma

In related news, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,089.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason Drew Smith sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,589.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $306,829. 11.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. 96,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,992. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

