ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,285 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in monday.com by 98.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in monday.com by 35.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300,011 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in monday.com by 5.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in monday.com by 50.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter worth $140,686,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.43.

monday.com stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $226.25. 162,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,816. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $239.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.97 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

