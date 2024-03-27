ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 522,677 Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,958,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,677 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of Desktop Metal worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DM. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at about $570,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 39.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 35.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 41.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 395,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Desktop Metal by 605.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Up 6.1 %

Desktop Metal stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 791,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.85. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 170.41% and a negative return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

(Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.