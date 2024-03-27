Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,599,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 349,007 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Nano Dimension worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 13.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 678,505 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 329,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 292,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,350. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.77.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

