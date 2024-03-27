Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.14. 870,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,288. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

