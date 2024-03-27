SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 512,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,500,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

