SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE traded up $8.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $405.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,142. The stock has a market cap of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $379.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

