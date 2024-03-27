ARK Investment Management LLC Has $14.78 Million Holdings in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,688,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973,260 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 6.61% of Butterfly Network worth $14,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 421.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 134.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of BFLY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,255. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 50.87% and a negative net margin of 202.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $67,464.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,517,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

(Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.