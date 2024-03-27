ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.77. 198,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,488. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.42 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,253 shares of company stock valued at $20,486,424 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

