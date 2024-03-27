ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,223 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Guardant Health worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,950,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,902 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 164.5% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 190,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,773. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $41.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $155.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 301.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $226,706.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.30.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

