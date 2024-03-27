ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 15,858 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 321,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,858 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cameco in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,068. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $24.64 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

