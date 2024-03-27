ARK Investment Management LLC Has $17.36 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 309,283 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pure Storage worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 687,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,620 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,181,000 after acquiring an additional 126,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 238.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,288 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.34. 750,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,078,190. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.02. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 308.25, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

