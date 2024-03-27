ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 8,354 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,354 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.82.

Shares of PTC stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.25. 78,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.35. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.62 and a 1-year high of $194.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,415 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,478 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

