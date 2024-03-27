ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,532 Shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 23.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

SMAWF traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $125.53 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $185.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

