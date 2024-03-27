Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 842 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,357 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,883 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 78,096 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 43,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,848 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 0.6 %

WBA opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 151.52%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 15,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $350,567.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

