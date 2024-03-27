PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,719 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,745 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.74. The company had a trading volume of 561,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,800,603. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

