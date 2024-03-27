Stordahl Capital Management Inc. Sells 505 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stordahl Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 60.6% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.23. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

